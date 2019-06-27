Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Pontefract
Salters Row
Pontefract, West Yorkshire WF8 1AZ
01977 703222
John Seward Notice
Seward John Passed away peacefully in
Meadow Lodge Care Home, Kellington on
14th June 2019, aged 77.
A much loved husband,
father, grandfather
and great-grandfather.
Funeral service and cremation will take place on Wednesday 3rd July, 1pm at Pontefract Crematorium. Those attending are welcome to join the family at the Kings Croft Hotel. Family flowers only, any donations kindly received for Parkinsons Society.
Enquiries please contact
Co-op Funeral Directors, Pontefract, Tel. 01977 703222
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 27, 2019
