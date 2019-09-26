Home

Pannell John Suddenly at home on
Friday 6th September 2019
aged 74 of Pontefract.
Beloved husband of Anne,
loving dad of Graham and
David and treasured grandad of Joshua, Daisy and James.
Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 1st October 2019 at 12.20pm at Pontefract Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations will be gratefully received for RNLI.
Refreshments after the service at Kings Croft Hotel.
All enquiries contact
Granville Brooks on 01977 791869.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 26, 2019
