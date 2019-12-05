Home

Charles E. Ashton & Son
School Lane
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 4DW
01977 552265
John Oxley Notice
OXLEY JOHN Of Norton and formerly of Pontefract, passed away
peacefully at Snydale Care Home on
November 29th 2019, aged 97 years. Dear husband of Dorothy and dearly loved father of Ian, Susan and Ruth, also a much loved grandfather
and great grandfather.
Service and cremation to take
place at Pontefract Crematorium on Friday December 13th at 10.20 am. Will friends please accept this intimation. Everyone welcome
at the Kings Croft Hotel afterwards.
No flowers by request, donations in lieu and if so desired for the Prince of Wales Hospice for which a box will be available at the Crematorium. Enquiries to Charles E Ashton & Son Funeral Directors. Tel 01977 600074/552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 5, 2019
