O'DONOGHUE JOHN Of Pontefract, passed away at home on November 3rd 2019, aged 80 years. Now reunited with his loving wife Margaret (Maggie). A beloved dad, grandad and great-grandad. Service to take place at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Pontefract on Monday November 18th at 11.15 am, followed by interment at Knottingley Cemetery. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations would be appreciated for Church. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Pontefract. Tel 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 14, 2019