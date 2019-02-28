|
Lindsay John Malcolm Suddenly and unexpectedly with his loving family beside him on
Monday 11th February 2019 in Pinderfields Hospital aged 84 years. Devoted husband of Barbara, beloved father of Howard and Helen, father in law of Teresa and
David and treasured grandad
and great grandad.
Funeral service to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Monday 4th March 2019 at 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please, donations will be gratefully received for Dementia UK. Everybody welcome for refreshments after the service at Kings Croft Hotel.
All enquiries contact Granville Brooks on 01977 791869
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 28, 2019
