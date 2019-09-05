|
|
|
KIRK John Passed away peacefully at home on 24th August, aged 81 years
after a long illness fought with great dignity.
Beloved and devoted husband of Pam, much loved dad of Jason and the late Paul, father in law of Nicola and Alison, most loved grandad of Matty, Gareth, Elle, Kaiden and their partners Amy, Ellie and Luke, special great grandad of Lily, Iyla and Lotty, dear brother,
brother in law, uncle and friend.
Funeral to take place on
17th September at St. Paul's Church, Glass Houghton at 10.45am followed by cremation at Pontefract Crematorium at 11.40am. Family flowers only please, donations kindly received for The Prince of Wales Hospice. Friends and family welcome for refreshments at The Magnet Hotel, Pontefract Road, Castleford.
Enquiries : Normington and Sons 01226 700760.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 5, 2019