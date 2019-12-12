|
HUTCHINSON John Peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital on 2nd December 2019,
aged 81 years.
John the father of Martin
and Dean, the much loved
grandad of Conor, Luke and Lucy.
The funeral service will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Thursday 19th December at 10.20am. No flowers please by request. Will friends please
accept this intimation and
meet at the crematorium.
Any enquiries should be made to Wakefield Independent Funeral Service. Tel: 01924 242444.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 12, 2019