HILL JOHN Of Pontefract, passed away in the Prince of Wales Hospice after a long illness on December 15th 2019,
aged 80 years. Beloved husband of Jean and a dearly loved father and grandfather. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Tuesday, December 31st at 9.40am.
Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for the Prince of Wales Hospice, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Wakefield Road, Pontefract. Tel. 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 19, 2019