|
|
|
HARDACRE John Arthur Sadly passed away on the
25th September in Scotland
aged 78 years.
Loving husband of the late Susan Hardacre, father of Sharron, Claire and Brett. Father in-law of Brian, Bill and Sheree. A very special grandad to Poppy and Lucas.
A much loved brother to
Pauline, Norman and
brother-in-law to June.
Also a friend to many.
The family will be holding a memorial service on the
9th of November in
Darrington church
at 12:30pm.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 31, 2019