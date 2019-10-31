Home

HARDACRE John Arthur Sadly passed away on the
25th September in Scotland
aged 78 years.
Loving husband of the late Susan Hardacre, father of Sharron, Claire and Brett. Father in-law of Brian, Bill and Sheree. A very special grandad to Poppy and Lucas.
A much loved brother to
Pauline, Norman and
brother-in-law to June.
Also a friend to many.
The family will be holding a memorial service on the
9th of November in
Darrington church
at 12:30pm.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 31, 2019
