FAIRBURN JOHN Johnny, of Pontefract, passed away on October 28th 2019, aged 81 years. Dearly loved Dad of Alison and Nigel, much loved brother of Jean and very dear brother in law of Mike. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday, November 13th at 11.40am. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for Hedgehog Rescue may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton and Son, Pontefract. Tel. 600074/552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 7, 2019