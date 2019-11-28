Home

Jennings Funeral Services
13 Racca Green
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF11 8AT
01977 677715
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:30
Ropewalk Methodist Church
Committal
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:30
Knottingley Cemetery
John Collings Notice
Collings John Passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Thursday 21st November 2019,
aged 80 of Knottingley.
Beloved husband of Wendy,
loving dad of Angela, Kaye and John. Cherished granddad and great granddad. John will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral service will take place on Friday 6th December 2019 in Ropewalk Methodist Church at 10.30am prior to committal at Knottingley Cemetery at 11.30am. Family flowers only please and any donations will be gratefully received for the RAF Benevolent Fund.
All enquiries to Jennings Funeral Services on 01977 677715.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 28, 2019
