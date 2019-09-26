Home

Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
15:00
Pontefract Crematorium
John Clayton Notice
Clayton John Sadly passed away on
15th September 2019 at
Pinderfields Hospital, aged 65.
Beloved husband of the late Carole Ann Clayton, much loved father of Alison and the late Lisa, a loving brother and treasured grandad
who was adored.
Service will be held at Pontefract Crematorium on Thursday 3rd October 2019 at 3:00pm.
Family flowers only please. Afterwards all friends are welcome to join the family at Castleford Liberal Club. For enquiries please contact TF Morritt on 01977 553868
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 26, 2019
