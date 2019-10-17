|
CLARKE JOHN JAMES Jack, of Castleford, passed away in hospital on September 28th 2019, aged 84 years. Now re-united with his beloved wife Jo. Dearly loved dad of Denise and Tracey, very dear father-in-law of Shaun and loving grandad of Craig, Christopher and wife Leanne, Joseph, Katie and James and great-grandad of Jaxon and Millie, also loved brother of Gary and Barbara and brother-in-law of Jean, Di and Glyn. Service to take place at Holy Cross Church NEXT Thursday, October 24th at 1.30 pm followed by cremation at Pontefract Crematorium at 2.20 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for the Prince of Wales Hospice, may be kindly left in the box provided in Church or at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton.
Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 17, 2019