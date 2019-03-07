Home

BEDFORD John Percy 11 March 2009

Treasured memories of my beloved husband "Johnboy"
"Only You and Me" - Shirley.

Dearly loved and devoted Dad of
Robert, Richard, Rachel and Fiona.
Dearest Grandad of
Jim, Matthew, James, Jessica,
Edward, Laura, Daisy, Georgia,
Christie, Heidi and Phoebe
also Great Grandson Finlay.
Also a much loved brother
and father-in-law.

Our memories of you and
our love for you will last forever.
We all love and miss you every day -
"The Leader of the Pack".
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 7, 2019
