BEAN John
(Bill) Suddenly on 7th February at home, aged 76 years, of Featherstone, formerly of Ulleskelf.
Much loved husband of Elizabeth.
The funeral service will take place at All Saints Church, Featherstone on Tuesday 26th February at 10.15am prior to interment at Featherstone Cemetery. Family flowers only, however, donations will be
gratefully received for
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to Granville Brooks Funeral Services, Featherstone.
Tel 01977 791869
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 21, 2019
