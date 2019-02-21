Home

POWERED BY

Services
Granville Brooks Funeral Directors
36 Green Lane
Pontefract, West Yorkshire WF7 6JE
01977 791869
Resources
More Obituaries for John Bean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Bean

Notice Condolences

John Bean Notice
BEAN John
(Bill) Suddenly on 7th February at home, aged 76 years, of Featherstone, formerly of Ulleskelf.
Much loved husband of Elizabeth.
The funeral service will take place at All Saints Church, Featherstone on Tuesday 26th February at 10.15am prior to interment at Featherstone Cemetery. Family flowers only, however, donations will be
gratefully received for
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to Granville Brooks Funeral Services, Featherstone.
Tel 01977 791869
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.