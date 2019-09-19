|
|
|
Bass John Joseph 14th September 2019,
passed peacefully
in Harrogate Hospital
aged 85 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Gladys, much loved Dad of Ian
and Janine, loving Grandad
and Great Grandad.
Funeral Service to take place at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on Friday 4th October 2019 at 1:00pm. Family flowers only. Donations may be received at the service for Harrogate Hospital Day Surgery Bladder Scanner Appeal. All welcome to wear colourful waistcoats, (optional).
Enquiries to W. Bowers,
Services to the Bereaved
(01423) 770-258.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 19, 2019