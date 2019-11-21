|
BASHFORTH JOHN Of Featherstone. Former Foreman at Eggborough Power Station, sadly passed away on November 13th 2019, aged 82 years. Cherished husband of Jean and a loved uncle and great uncle. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium next Thursday November 28th at 11.00am. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations would be appreciated for The British Legion, for which a box will be available at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Chapel of Rest of Charles E. Ashton & Son,
Funeral Directors, Pontefract.
Tel: 01977 600074
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 21, 2019