Home

POWERED BY

Services
C E Ashton & Son (Pontefract)
14 Wakefield Road
Pontefract, West Yorkshire WF8 4HN
01977 600074
Service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
11:00
Pontefract Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for John Bashforth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Bashforth

Notice Condolences

John Bashforth Notice
BASHFORTH JOHN Of Featherstone. Former Foreman at Eggborough Power Station, sadly passed away on November 13th 2019, aged 82 years. Cherished husband of Jean and a loved uncle and great uncle. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium next Thursday November 28th at 11.00am. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations would be appreciated for The British Legion, for which a box will be available at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Chapel of Rest of Charles E. Ashton & Son,
Funeral Directors, Pontefract.
Tel: 01977 600074
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -