Charles E. Ashton & Son
School Lane
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 4DW
01977 552265
Joe Walstow

Joe Walstow Notice
WALSTOW Joe Of Castleford, died on February 8th 2019, aged 86 years. Will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium NEXT Thursday, February 28th at 1.00 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Donations in lieu of flowers please, for The British Heart Foundation, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Everyone welcome to join the family afterwards at The Magnet Hotel, Pontefract Road. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 21, 2019
