Walker Joan
(Formerly Lawrence)
(nee Tilson) Keith, Neil and Melvin would like to thank all family and friends for their kind support at this sad time, after the loss of their mother.
Many thanks to C E Eston & Son
for their excellent
funeral arrangements.
Minister Andrew Checkley for his cremation service.
Thanks to Kings Croft and all staff for the funeral tea afterwards.
Also many thanks for donations, £150 was raised for
Macmillan Support Nurses.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 7, 2019