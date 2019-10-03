|
|
|
WALKER (formerly Lawrence)
JOAN
(née Tilson) Of Castleford and formerly of Altofts and Kippax, passed away in hospital after a short illness on September 24th 2019, aged 87 years. A loved wife, mother and mother-in-law, also a loving grandmother,
great-grandmother and
great-great-grandmother and a very dear sister, sister-in-law and auntie. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium NEXT Thursday, October 10th at 1.40 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for Macmillan Nurses, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 3, 2019