TAYLOR Joan
(nee Turner) Of Castleford, passed away on
June 29th 2019, aged 91 years.
Now re-united with her beloved husband John. Dearly loved mum of Lynn, loving and much loved gran of Lee David and very dear mother-in-law of Raymond and Lynn's partner, Jim. Family flowers only, donations please, for Trees Residential Care Home. For funeral arrangements please contact Charles E. Ashton & Son Funeral Directors.
Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 4, 2019
