|
|
|
Sarvant Joan
(Joanie Pop) Of Brotherton.
Passed away suddenly
but peacefully at home, with her loving family by her side on the
18th July 2019, aged 77 years.
The devoted mam of Geoff,
the late Paul and Christopher,
a special nanna and great nanna,
a dear mother in law of Janet, also
a loved sister of Geoffrey and the late Marie. Will be sadly missed by all of her loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Monday 12th August with service at Pontefract Crematorium at 11am.
After the service everyone is welcome to join the family
for refreshments at
The Kings Croft, Pontefract.
Family flowers by request only please. Donations will be kindly received in lieu in aid of MIND.
All enquiries to McTigue
Funeral Directors, Castleford.
TEL-01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 1, 2019