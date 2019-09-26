|
|
|
NORTON Joan Kathleen
(née Willett) Passed away peacefully after a long illness on 19th September 2019,
with her loving family by her side, aged 71 years.
Beloved wife of the late John Norton. Much loved mum to Hannah and Julie and a great friend to many.
Funeral service on
Thursday 10th October 2019 at Pontefract Crematorium at 11:00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Guide Dogs for the Blind. Afterwards all
friends are welcome
to join the family
at Kings Croft Hotel.
For enquiries please contact
TF Morritt on 01977553868
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 26, 2019