Harrison Joan Of Normanton
aged 89 years,
passed away peacefully
in hospital on
Saturday 10th August 2019.
Loving wife of the late Ben,
much loved mum of Christine
and Neil, dear mother-in-law
of Sue, cherished grandma
of Claire, Ian, Drew, Yasmin
and Samantha, much loved
great grandma and a dear sister
of Audrey.
The funeral service and
cremation for Joan will be held
at Pontefract Crematorium on
Monday 19th August at 9.40am.
Family flowers only please,
donations for The British Heart
Foundation, may be left in the
donation box as you leave the
crematorium.
All enquiries please
to R. J. Burgess Funeral Directors
01924-894017.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 15, 2019