ESCRITT Joan
née Wilkinson Of Swillington, formerly of Allerton Bywater. Passed away peacefully at home, with her loving family by her side on the 12th July 2019,
aged 84 years. The devoted wife of the late Ralph Escritt, a much loved mum of Christine and John,
a special grandma and great grandma. a loved sister of Rosie and the late Stephen, also a dear mother in law of Stephen and Helen.
Will be sadly missed by all of her loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Wednesday 14th August with service in Bowers Row Chapel, Allerton Bywater at 2pm followed by committal at Pontefract Crematorium. Family flowers by request only please. Donations will be kindly received in aid of
The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford.
Tel:- 01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 1, 2019