nee Briggs Former stewardess of Kellingley Club and
Pontefract Golf Club.

Joan formerly of Eddystone Rise, Knottingley. Passed away peacefully on 23rd June 2019 at Hull Hospital aged 91. Beloved wife of the late Jack Davis and companion of Bill Milton and,
much loved mum of John, Peter, Jackie and Sharon, a loving nana of the late Wayne, Richard, Laura, Stephanie, Jack, Alix and
great grandma to 8.

Funeral service will be held at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday 10th July at 2:20pm, then to follow at
The Kings Croft, Pontefract.
Family flowers only please, donations will be greatly received for Cancer Research.

Any enquiries
13 Racca Green, Knottingley,
WF11 8AT, tel 01977 878630
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 4, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
