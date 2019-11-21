|
|
|
BEDFORD JOAN Of Knottingley. Died peacefully in the Manse Care Home on November 14th 2019, aged 99 years. Dear wife of the late Bob and will be missed by all her family. Service to take place at St Botolph's Church, Knottingley on Wednesday 4th December 2019 at 10.45am followed by cremation at Pontefract Crematorium at 11.40am. Will friends please accept this intimation. Now resting in the Chapel of Rest of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton, Castleford. Tel 01977 552265
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 21, 2019