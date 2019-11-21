Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:45
St Botolph's Church
Knottingley
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:30
Pontefract Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Bedford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Bedford

Notice Condolences

Joan Bedford Notice
BEDFORD JOAN Of Knottingley. Died peacefully in the Manse Care Home on November 14th 2019, aged 99 years. Dear wife of the late Bob and will be missed by all her family. Service to take place at St Botolph's Church, Knottingley on Wednesday 4th December 2019 at 10.45am followed by cremation at Pontefract Crematorium at 11.40am. Will friends please accept this intimation. Now resting in the Chapel of Rest of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton, Castleford. Tel 01977 552265
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -