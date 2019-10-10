Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
13:15
St Paul's Church
Glasshoughton
Jim Proctor Notice
Proctor Jim Peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital on Tuesday 1st October 2019,
aged 89 years.
Adored dad of Jack and Mary, treasured grandad of Darren and step grandad of Rachael and James.
The Funeral Service will be held at
St Paul's Church, Glasshoughton, on Wednesday 23rd October 2019 at 1.15pm, prior to Committal
at Whitwood Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
The Prince of Wales, which a box
will be provided at the service.
Afterwards all friends are
welcome to join the family
at the Magnet Hotel.
For enquiries please contact
TF Morritt on 01977553868
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 10, 2019
