HUTCHINSON Jessie
(nee Dickinson) Of Castleford, passed away on February 26th 2019, aged 95 years. Now re-united with her beloved husband George, also a dearly loved mam, mother-in-law, grandma and great-grandma. Service to take place at St. Paul's Church on Friday, March 15th at 11.15 am followed by interment at Whitwood Cemetery. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for The Beeches Care Home, may be kindly left in the box provided in Church. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 7, 2019
