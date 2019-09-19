|
|
|
Gorman Jeffrey Millard Died peacefully at home aged 91 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Marjorie, much loved father
of Adam and Sarah and grandfather to Emily,
Izzy, Addy, Kezia and Mark.
The family would like to express their gratitude to 360HC Homecare, Doctors and staff at College Lane Surgery, Ackworth and the NHS District Nurses and hospital staff who, over the past five years, have treated Jeff with such dignity and care.
A small private ceremony will be held later in the month.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 19, 2019