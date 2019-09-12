|
|
|
WRIGHT Jean Passed away peacefully on September 4th 2019,
aged 82 years.
Much loved and dearly missed.
The funeral service and
cremation will take place on Monday September 23rd 2019
at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster (DN4 6HE) at 10.20am. The family welcome donations in lieu of flowers to benefit Guide Dogs UK for which there will be a collection at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Turners Funeral Service, Conisbrough.
Tel. 01709 770011
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 12, 2019