SHAW Jean Passed away suddenly at home on 10th November 2019, aged 82.
Much loved Mother of Stephen, Eddie and David, cherished Mother in law of Trish and Helen, much loved Nana of Clare, Natalie,Thomas and Ella and
also the Great Grandchildren.
Jean will be sadly missed by all
who knew her.
Funeral service will take place at
St Botolphs Church, Knottingley
on Friday 6th December 2019 at 1:30PM followed by committal at Pontefract Crematorium at 2:20PM.
Family flowers only please
but donations in lieu to
The Prince Of Wales Hospice.
All enquiries to
Jennings Funeral Services
on 01977 677715
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 21, 2019