|
|
|
Heath Jean Margaret Of Normanton, formerly of Denby Dale, passed away peacefully in hospital on Tuesday 25th June,
aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of Duncan,
devoted mum of David and his wife Ann and the late Steven, much loved sister of Marion and Rita and a cherished auntie to many.
Jean will be sadly missed
by all who knew and loved her.
The funeral service and cremation will be held at Pontefract Crematorium on Thursday 11th July at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for Age UK and The Yorkshire Air Ambulance may be left in the donation box outside the crematorium exit doors. All enquiries to R.J Burgess Funeral Directors 01924 894017.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 4, 2019