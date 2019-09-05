Home

Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00
Pontefract Crematorium
BRITTON Jean (Britty) Passed away suddenly at
The Prince of Wales Hospice on
24th August 2019, aged 80.
Much loved wife of the late Geoff,
cherished mum of Dawn and
the late David and beloved
Nanna and Grandma.
Jean will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral service will take place
at Pontefract Crematorium on
Friday 13th September 2019 at 11am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu to
The Prince of Wales Hospice.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 5, 2019
