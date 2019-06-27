|
|
|
Bedford Jean (Sarah) Of Airedale.
Passed away peacefully at home after a short illness, with her
loving family by her side on the
17th June 2019, aged 90 years.
The beloved wife of the late Keith,
a dearly loved mum of Shelagh, Andrew and Paula, a special gran of Glen & Kathryn, Ben and Bradley,
a loved great grandma, a dear mother in law of Trevor & Paul,
also a much loved auntie.
Will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends.
The funeral will take place on
Friday 5th July, with service in
Holy Cross Church, Airedale,
at 12-45pm followed by a committal at Pontefract Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations will be kindly received in aid of Marie Curie Nurses.
The family welcome all attending, after the service for refreshments to The Magnet Hotel, Castleford.
All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors. Tel 01977-555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 27, 2019
