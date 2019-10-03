Home

HARRISON Jayne Margaret David and family would like to thank all the medical staff
that attended to Jayne.

Grateful thanks to
The Co-op Funeralcare,
especially Anne-Marie and Paul
for their help and arrangements,
thank you to the
Celebrant Morag Campbell
for the lovely service.

Thanks to the staff at
The Kings Croft for their services.
Finally, to all family and friends
for their cards, kind messages and donations received in memory
for the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 3, 2019
