WILKINSON Janette (nee Hall) Jan, formerly of Ackworth, passed away on July 9th 2019, aged 79 years. Dear wife of the late Bill, dearly loved mum of Helen and very dear mother-in-law of Matthew, also loving and much loved grandma of Lucy and Kieran. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium NEXT Thursday, July 25th at 2.20 pm.
Will friends please accept this intimation and are invited to wear a touch of colour. Family flowers only, donations please, for Charity, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Wakefield Road, Pontefract. Tel. 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 18, 2019