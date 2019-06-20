|
BEVERIDGE Janet (May) Passed away
peacefully after a long illness on 7th June 2019 aged 84 years.
Much loved Wife of Bill, cherished Mum of the late Andrew, Martha, the late William, James, sister of Evelyn, loving Granny and
great Granny and friend to many.
Janet will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral service will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on
Tuesday 25th June 2019 at 11am.
Family flowers only please.
A donation box will be available to The Prince Of Wales Hospice.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 20, 2019
