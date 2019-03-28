|
|
|
GOLD James (Goldie) Passed away on 5th March 2019, aged 74 years.
Much loved dad of Liz, Jay and Cameron, papa of Leon, Corey and Louis and long term partner and friend of Sandra (nee Harris).
Goldie will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
Funeral service will take place at Pontefract crematorium on Friday 5th April 2019 at 11.40am followed
by refreshments at the Kellingley club afterwards.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu to Dementia UK.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More