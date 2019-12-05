|
Fowkes James (Jimmy) Of Castleford.
Passed away peacefully, in the Manor Park Nursing Home,
with his loving family by his side, on 21st November 2019, aged 77 years.
The loving brother of Ronnie,
Alan, Barbara, Ruth and the
late Pauline and Annette.
Will be sadly missed by all of
his loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Wednesday 11th December, with service in High Town Church, Castleford at 11.45 am followed by burial in Whitwood Cemetery.
After the service everyone is welcome for refreshments to George V Glasshoughton.
All enquiries to
McTigue Funeral Directors,
Castleford. TEL-01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 5, 2019