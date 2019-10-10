Home

BIRCH Jacob Treasured 3 month old baby son
of Sasha and Steven, passed away on October 4th 2019. Dearly loved by all his family. Service to take place at Holy Cross Church on Wednesday October 16th at 2.30 pm. followed by private cremation. No flowers by request, donations please, for Martin House Children's Hospice, may be kindly left in the box provided in Church. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors.
Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 10, 2019
