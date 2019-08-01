THOMAS Jack Of Allerton Bywater.

Passed away peacefully in hospital, after a brave fight against illness on the 22nd July 2019, aged 84 years.

The beloved husband of Shelagh,

a devoted dad of Adrian & Claire,

a special grandad of Nathan, Damon, Jack, Joe & Bradley, a dearly loved son of the late Lily & Ned Thomas,

a dear father in law of Paul & Michelle, a loved brother

of the late Stan, also a dear

brother in law and uncle.

Will be sadly missed by all of his loving family and friends.

The funeral will take place on Monday 5th August with service in St Mary's Church, Allerton Bywater at 12noon followed by burial in the churchyard. After the service everyone is invited to join the family for refreshments at The Victoria Hotel (The Vic), Allerton Bywater. Family flowers by request only please. Donations will be kindly received in aid of The Chevin Socialites (Cancer Charity).

All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford.

TEL-01977 555733 Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 1, 2019