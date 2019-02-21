Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Smith

Notice Condolences

Jack Smith Notice
SMITH Jack Passed away peacefully in Pinderfields Hospital on
16th February, aged 88. Dearly loved dad of Michael, Cheryl and Claire, much loved grandad of Lucinda and Oliver. The funeral will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Friday 1st March at 10.20am. Family flowers only please donations if desired to British Heart Foundation. All enquiries to Wm Dodgson & Son, 74-76 High Street, Kippax, Leeds, LS25 7AJ Tel 0113 2872277
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.