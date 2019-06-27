|
|
|
BOOTH Ivy Formerly of Fryston Village, Castleford, passed away in hospital on June 12th 2019, in her 100th year. Dear wife of the late Bill. Will be
sadly missed by her loving family.
Service to take place at Holy Cross Church on Wednesday, July 3rd at 1.15 pm followed by cremation at Pontefract Crematorium at 2.20 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 27, 2019
