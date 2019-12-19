|
|
|
Pearson Ivan
(Of Castleford) Passed away peacefully at home, after a long illness, with his loving family by his side, on 5th December 2019, aged 76 years.
The loving husband of Christine,
a much loved dad to Wayne, Lee, Steven and the late Christopher,
also a loving grandad to Liam,
Logan & Leo.
Will be sadly missed by all
of his loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Monday 30th December, with service in Airedale Methodist Chapel at 12.15pm followed by a burial at Castleford Cemetery.
After the service everyone is welcome for refreshments to Whitwood Rugby Club, Castleford. Family flowers by request only please. Donations will be kindly received in aid of Macmillan Nurses. All enquiries to
McTigue Funeral Directors,
Castleford. TEL - 01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 19, 2019