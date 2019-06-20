|
LAVERICK ISOBEL Of Cutsyke, Castleford, died peacefully in hospital after a long illness on June 11th 2019 aged 77 years. A dearly loved mum, grandma and great-grandma. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Monday, July 8th at 11.40 am. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 20, 2019
