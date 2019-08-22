|
BOLTON Irene Passed away peacefully in Pinderfields Hospital on Friday
9th August 2019, aged 93 years.
Much loved Mum to Marie and Chris, Mum in law to Bern and Mandy, Grandma to Simon, Emma, Jack and Oliver,Great Grandma to Charlie, Finlay, Tia and Abigail and
friend to many.
Irene will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral service will take place at
St Botolphs, Knottingley on Wednesday 28th August 2019 at 11:15am followed by committal at Knottingley cemetery at 12:00 Noon.
Refreshments will be at Knottingley Club.
Flowers and donations to Breast Cancer Research welcome.
All enquiries to Jennings Funeral Services on 01977 677715
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 22, 2019