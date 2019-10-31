|
Scarr Ian P Peacefully passed away on
19th October 2019 at
Millfields Care Home, aged 73 years.
Beloved husband of Wendy.
Much loved dad of John & Liz and Samantha & Darren.
Devoted grandad of Jack, Lily, Sonny and Ruby. Sadly missed brother to Anne, brother in law to David and uncle to Liz.
Good night, God bless.
Funeral service on Tuesday
12th November 2019 at
Pontefract Crematorium
at 10:20am.
Wendy would like to express her sincere thanks to all staff at
Millfields for looking after both herself and Ian.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
For enquiries please contact
TF Morritt on 01977 553868.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 31, 2019