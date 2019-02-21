Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Pontefract
Salters Row
Pontefract, West Yorkshire WF8 1AZ
01977 703222
Hubert Allen Notice
ALLEN Hubert (Hugh) Sadly, his long life came peacefully to an end on Saturday 9th February 2019. He will always be remembered in a special and loving way by all his family and friends and for ever be very close in our thoughts, Jan and Jane.
There will be a Thanksgiving Service for his life on Friday
8th March at 11:30am at Central Methodist Church, Pontefract.
Family flowers only please.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeral Care,
Salter Row, Pontefract.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 21, 2019
