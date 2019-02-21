|
ALLEN Hubert (Hugh) Sadly, his long life came peacefully to an end on Saturday 9th February 2019. He will always be remembered in a special and loving way by all his family and friends and for ever be very close in our thoughts, Jan and Jane.
There will be a Thanksgiving Service for his life on Friday
8th March at 11:30am at Central Methodist Church, Pontefract.
Family flowers only please.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeral Care,
Salter Row, Pontefract.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 21, 2019
