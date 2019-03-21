|
GROOM HERBERT Of Pontefract, passed away peacefully in hospital on March 9th 2019, aged 72 years. Dearly loved brother of Sheila, Jean and Malcolm and a very dear uncle. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium NEXT Thursday, March 28th at 11.00 am. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for St. Giles Church, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Pontefract 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 21, 2019
